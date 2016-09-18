New FAS Exco but no president yet

(From left) Cassidy, Razali, Abdul Wahab, Duke and Abang Suhardie at the end of the AGM yesterday. — Photo by Muhammad Rais Sanusi

KUCHING: New exco members of the Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) have promised to bring back the glory days of Sarawak football next season and continue the legacy of their predecessors.

Newly-elected deputy president Abdul Wahab Rahim said the new exco line-up comprised new faces and experienced hands who are more than capable of achieving their vision.

“We will however nominate and elect the FAS president during an EGM (extraordinary general meeting) which will be held after seven days from today’s meeting,” he announced during his maiden press conference at the Waterfront Hotel yesterday.

He also revealed that the vice-presidents are Razali Dolhan, Cassidy Morris, Jamil Othman, Duke Janteng, Abang Suhardie, Mohd Saif and Dato Posa Majais.

The post of secretary-general will only be decided once a president has been elected, he added.

Abdul Wahab also disclosed that Datu Sudarsono Osman, Datu Abu Bakar Marzuki and Abdullah Julaihi declined to be

re-elected as FAS president, deputy president and secretary-general Abdullah Julaihi respectively.