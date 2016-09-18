No major changes expected at PRS 4th TDC — Masing

Masing (seated, fifth left) speaks to the media during the press conference on PRS fourth TDC on Oct 22-23.

BINTULU: No major change is expected at the Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS)’s fourth triennial delegates conference (TDC), to be held here from Oct 22 to 23, as a number of top posts in the party – including the president – will remain uncontested.

“We expect a very friendly contest among us. I do not expect much changes; there could be some changes, though, in terms of the positions that they have,” said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, who is also PRS president.

He said the TDC, to be held at Dinner World Restaurant here, would host members from 38 PRS divisions across the state.

Masing, in speaking to reporters after the party’s last supreme council meeting here yesterday, said among the uncontested posts were his own, the party’s women chief and her deputy, the youth chief and two vice-presidents.

He said Balai Ringin assemblyman Snowdan Lawan was the only nomination for PRS Youth chief post; he would replace Assistant Minister for River Transportation and Safety Liwan Lagang, who had declined to contest.

Masing said the nomination had been sent to the chairman of the election committee, chaired by PRS secretary-general Datuk Wilfred Nissom, adding that the nomination stated a few positions remained uncontested.

“For those who are contesting, Datuk Wilfred will write them a letter saying that they are qualified to contest, and it is up to these people whether they accept the nomination to contest for the posts.

“We don’t want outside interference – this is our duty, our party; only party members can have their say in it. I do not encourage nor do I tolerate outside interference,” stressed Masing.

According to him, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had verbally agreed to be the guest-of-honour at the TDC, pointing out that only those from Sarawak-based Barisan Nasional parties would be invited to the conference.