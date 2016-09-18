Penang PAS Youth wants Jeff Ooi to apologise to Haron Din’s family

GEORGE TOWN: Penang PAS Youth has urged Jelutong Member of Parliament, Jeff Ooi Chuan Aun to issue a public apology to the family of the late Datuk Dr Haron Din.

This followed the DAP leader’s insult over the death of the PAS leader yesterday with his posting, “Adios Haron Din. Let there be peace” on his Twitter account.

Penang PAS Youth leader Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamuddin said Ooi’s actions had tainted his reputation as an MP as he should be solving the people’s problems and not insulting people who had died.

“Even more disappointing is that Jeff Ooi blocked the twitter comment of Jelutong PAS member, Mustaqim, who asked him to clarify is comment. If this is how DAP behaves, then it should be ready to be rejected by society and to be eradicated from this earth, especially Malaysia,” he said in a statement here.

Afnan Hamimi said Ooi’s actions had also raised racial tension in this country.

Meanwhile, Ooi said he had no intentions of writing an eulogy about Haron nor to belittle him or his family. He said since Haron was once a part of Pakatan Rakyat, he wished him farewell. Ooi said the images used by Sinar Harian were from dubious sources which had been manipulated.

“I control my info flow through my Facebook and Twitter, which can be checked online,” he said. — Bernama