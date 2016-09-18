PPBM members just ‘stepping stones for personal interest’

Abdul Rahman shares a light moment with Umno members after opening the Wanita, Youth and Puteri meetings of Larut Umno division. — Bernama photo

BAGAN SERAI: Members of the public keen on joining Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) must be aware that they will only become stepping stones to topple Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan said the aim of PPBM is only for personal interest and not to look after the welfare of the people.

“PPBM’s struggle is only to embarrass the prime minister, ensuring he (Najib) steps down. If Najib steps down as Umno President, will PPBM be buried?

“If so, PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin must be frank with those they are urging to become members.

“I feel, they have to be open about their struggle being only a personal one, to see Najib toppled, no more and no less,” he told reporters after opening the Wanita, Youth and Puteri meetings of Larut Umno division here, yesterday.

He was commmenting on Muhyiddin’s statement that he agreed with the agenda to free Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from jail and to be together with the Opposition.

Abdul Rahman, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) Strategic and Communication director, drew attention when he said those who become members of PPBM would be ignored after the wicked aim of the party to oust Najib was met.

In addition, Abdul Rahman, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, said Umno members were not duped although numerous dirty tactics were used to topple Najib.

On the other hand, he said Umno members continue to recognise Najib as prime minister who has long term vision and mission to develop the nation.

“We don’t have a prime minister who just sits in the office but he also always think of strategies to develop the country in terms of the economy and politics.

“I feel the people are fed up with the tactics used by Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin,” he said.

Meanwhile, in KOTA KINABALU, Abdul Rahman said the allegation on the proposed 13 state seats in Sabah shows the Opposition did not believe in the democratic system in the country.

He said the additional seats was necessary if there were demands to do so based on provisions in the constitution.

“In fact, he said the constitution also allocated provisions for the redelineation exercise to be conducted every eight years,” he added.

He was commenting on a statement by Wanita PKR chief Zuraida Kamaruddin recently that purportedly said the addition of 13 seats in the Sabah state assembly would pave the way for foreign nationals to become ‘phantom’ voters in the coming general election. — Bernama