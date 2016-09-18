PRS Women happy Doris returned unopposed

MIRI: The Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Women’s wing is grateful that its chief Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie has been returned unopposed.

PRS Women’s wing central committee secretary councilor Misiah Abdullah said as this is an election year for the party, there could be changes in the committee’s line-up.

“Women’s exco members representing all the PRS Women’s members statewide express their gratefulness and unanimous support for our Women’s chief,” she said after the PRS Women’s central committee’s last meeting for the term 2013 to 2016 in Bintulu yesterday.

Misiah said the wing was also grateful that PRS president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing had been returned unopposed.

She said the Women’s wing hoped PRS delegates and members would go through the election process in the true spirit of oneness during the party’s Triennial Delegates Conference on Oct 21-23 in Bintulu.

Balai Ringin assemblyman Snowdan Lawan was the sole nomination for Youth chief and will replace incumbent Datuk Liwan Lagang, who did not contest.