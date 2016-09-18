Pullman Miri Waterfront a keystone of Gold Coast

(Standing, from third left) Lau, Jamilah, Hii and Lu in a photocall with Sada Borneo Troupe.

MIRI: The official opening of the Pullman Miri Waterfront Hotel yesterday by the chief minister is testimony of the state and private sector’s commitment in robust growth of the property and hospitality sector.

According to Interhill Group executive director Albert Hu, Sept 17 marked a special day for his company – cementing further their commitment to Sarawak’s economic development by adding another world-class property to its list of investments in the state. Thus, contributing to the economy of Sarawak in the tourism sector.

“The tourism sector contributes roughly 10 to 15 per cent of Sarawak’s real GDP, with 2.5 million tourists coming to visit the state last year. And Interhill’s investment will hopefully bolster Sarawak’s appeal as a popular and international destination for tourism,” he said at the official opening of the hotel.

Hu assured that his company would continue to generate more jobs, adding that currently more than 2,000 Sarawakians (including 230 at Pullman Miri) were working with Interhill Group,

As for the latest addition to the Miri skyline, he said Pullman Miri Waterfront, apart from being a crowning addition to Interhill’s diverse portfolio, would also be a game changer to the rapid growing city of Miri.

The 24-storey 5-star development, situated right in the heart of Miri’s new central business district, marks the first arrival of an international hotel chain in the city in the past 10 years.

He hoped the Miri waterfront development would also complement the state government’s vision of turning Miri into the ‘Gold Coast of Sarawak’.

He thanked the state government for the support, adding that Interhill Group owed its success to the business-friendly policies of the state government.

Hu also paid tribute to his parents, Datuk Hu Chang Pee and Datin Lau Ngok Yung, the respective Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of Interhill Group for their untiring efforts in shaping the core values that make their business successful.

“This hotel here may not be that 42-storey 1,300-room hotel that my father initially envisioned. That dream, that fantasy may still not be feasible, but this dream, Pullman Miri Waterfront Hotel, this dream, is feasible. And today, we are here, standing proud as a Sarawakian, ‘Yes! We can’, ” Hu disclosed.

Pullman is the International upscale brand of Accor Hotels, the world’s leading hotel operator. The Pullman network itself comprises more than 4,100 hotels in 95 countries in major cities and prime tourist destinations

Pullman Miri Waterfront is the second in Sarawak and the fifth in Malaysia. It is a 24-storey hotel with 328 modern, elegant rooms and suites while its pillar-less ballroom can accommodate up to 1,000 people for sit-down banquet and 1,500 for standing cocktail.

Among those present at the function were the chief minister’s wife, Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, State Legislative Assembly (DUN) speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar, Assistant Minister for Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Miri Resident Antonio Kahti Galis, Datuk Hii Chang Pee and wife Datin Lau Ngok Yung, Group` managing director of Naim Holdings Bhd Datuk Hasmi Hasnan, Michel Vivier the vice president Operations Upscale and Midscale Hotels for Malaysia and Indonesia of Accor Hotels and Michael Weiss the general manager of Pullman Miri Waterfront.

Soon after the launch, Jamilah and other guests attended a luncheon while being entertained by Sada Borneo, a band that gained fame on the Asia’s Got Talent show which mesmerised the audience with its brand of contemporary sounds with traditional Bornean elements.

Also performing were Bornean Old Star Band (Jazz & Blues) and Jimmy Preslee from Singapore, a famous Elvis Presley impersonator.