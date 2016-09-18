Razali refutes allegations of unfair redelineation

SCOUTS JAMBOREE: Scouts from Malaysia and Indonesia in a group photo after the launching of the 5th Asean Jambori Scouts Jamboree at the Tengku Muhammad Ismail Scout Camp in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu. — Bernama photo

PONTIAN: Allegations by the opposition that the redelineation exercise by the Election Commission (EC) is lop-sided and in favour of Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) is aimed at tarnishing Umno’s image, said Umno supreme council member Datuk Razali Ibrahim.

He said the opposition’s intention was to raise doubts and plant the belief in the minds of the people that the government actually controlled the independent body.

“I wish to repeat that if we can control the EC, no need to worry about redelineation, we will make a clean sweep in the general election,” he said sarcastically after opening Pontian Umno division’s delegates meeting here, yesterday.

Razali, who is also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, said they (opposition) raised the issue to try to create distrust in the government.

“If they can do this, the people will reject BN candidates in the general election, and eventually the votes would go to the opposition,” said Razali.

Razali was commenting on the statement by DAP advisor and Gelang Patah MP Lim Kit Siang yesterday that the redelineation exercise for the 14th general election was one-sided in order to allow Umno to remain in power.

EC started exhibiting the Recommendation Review of the Redelineation of Electoral Boundaries in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah for one month from Thursday (Sept 15) until Oct 14.

According to EC, the protests must reach the body in one month, from Sept 15 until Oct 14. —Bernama