Register as voters if you are 21 years and above — Ling

SIBU: Sibu MP Oscar Ling reminds local youths who have reached 21years and above to register as voters before the end of this month.

The parliamentarian estimated that there are about 4 million eligible voters who have yet to register with the Election Commission. In Sarawak, he estimated that about 400,000 eligible voters have yet to register while in Sibu alone, there are about 20,000 to 30,000 people who have yet to register as voters.

“For any breakthrough in the coming 14th General Election, we rely heavily on these young voters for change,” he said at a press conference yesterday morning.

Ling said if they registered before the end of this month, then they would be eligible to vote should the 14th GE be held next year. He disclosed that 10 persons who had reached the age of 21 registered their names at the DAP’s headquarters at Rejang Park Commercial Centre yesterday and would be submitted to the Election Commission.

Ling said the eligible voters can either register their names at the Post Office or at the DAP Headquarters here.

Alternatively, he said they could also contact himself at phone 0198181085 for any queries on the voter’s registration.