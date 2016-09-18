Restoring sanity on our roads

PATIENCE is a facet of our mental spunk that is constantly being tested.

Most people can easily identify with this when they drive in Kuching nowadays. The ever increasing car population jamming our roads is already a bad dream and there is certainly no need for blatant flouting of road and driving regulations to add to the nightmare.

There has, thus far, not been any improvement to speak of. In fact, the situation has gotten from bad to worse with little or no political will to reverse the backward trend — on safe driving.

A lot of level-headedeness is needed to prevent road rage and serious accidents driving on our roads. It seems the law of the jungle takes precedence over civility, considerateness and, above all, safety. It’s virtually free for all out there, especially during the peak hours.

“Kuching drivers drive like crazy,” according to a social media posting.

“Rainy and dark days, don’t border to switch on headlights, including those driving luxury cars; don’t use signals when changing lanes or turning to other roads; drive like a snake; use mobile phone when driving; very seldom got actions from JPJ and traffic police.”

There are in our midst drivers whose behaviour behind the wheel leaves heaps to be desired. From the way they drive, you would be exenorated for thinking they are on some sort of Kamikaze mission.

They switch lanes at will – no warning, no signalling, simply cutting across the front of the cars next to them, oft-times from the wrong side as well, oblivious to the risk they are putting other motorists under with their dangerous driving.

Even if they do signal, they can shift from the inside to the outside lane and vice versa in one fell swoop — and give you a heart attack!

Some zig to the left, zag to the right before pushing off in haughty swagger as if having exclusive right of way is their birthright!

These drivers also have special power. They can claim the right of way by just raising their palms. And they exercise this power when driving out of a side lane to the main road, at roundabouts and even traffic lights.

So in a grotesque sense, it’s those with the right of way who have to give way instead. On Kuching roads, the “raised palm” holds great sway. Incredible!

For treating public roads like their private properties, drivers of big vehicles such as buses, lorries and trucks, are especially notorious. They overtake and turn as they wish, apparently thinking driving big vehicles entitles them to lord it over other roadusers.

If you so much as look at these road bullies disapprovingly, they will stare right back in a show of utter contempt — like they want to eat you for snacks!

Another practice that is courting big trouble on the road is texting or talking over the iphone while driving. Such a

folly is becoming increasingly common despite the dire consequences it could cause — and Kuching drivers are not immune.

The culprits can easily get distracted text-driving and phone-driving, needlessly putting not only themselves but also other motorists in harm’s way. People have been killed on the road because of such mindless practices.

Yet, we come across drivers of such ilk everyday. To them, the Highway Code is a two-bits handbook on driving — safe driving at that.

You have to wonder how they managed to get their driving licence in the first place? Are they not required to pass a comprehesive theory and practical test before being issued a driving licence? If so, why is that they are still driving like — if not worse than — “L” drivers?

With the unabating transgressions on our roads where driving etiquettes and common courtesy are flagrantly disregarded, one has to wonder whether the following road-safety measures are really necessary:

Indicator lights — since they are seldom, if ever, used to signal a turn to the left or right.

One-way-streets — since cars are constantly driven into them from the wrong end.

Double lines (indicating no cutting across lanes) — since they are mostly ignored.

Yellow lines (indicating no parking) — since cars are still parked along these lines in plain sight.

Parking regulations — since indiscriminate parking is still brazen and rampant.

Allotment of parking lots at public car parks — since these can be claimed as private property by placing chairs and tables on them.

Traffic police – since road and driving rules continue to be flouted with seeming impunity.

The foregoing may not sound all that frivolous, considering

the abyss of wrecklessness driving on our roads has descended into.

Road safety measures such as those listed above can only be rendered redundant and meaningless in the absence of strict enforcement. Why waste the taypayer’s money on making provisions for them when compliance is cavalier owing to lax enforcement. What’s the point if we are not serious about putting the brakes on wreckless driving on our roads?

As a matter of interest, navigation app Waze, in its second annual Driver Satisfaction Index (DSI) on overall drivers’ experience, has ranked Kuching at 131 behind Central Melaka, the highest Malaysian city for DSI at 94, Kuala Terengganu (97), Kuala Muda (105) and Kota Baru (124), but ahead of places with equally bad, if not worse, driving such as Kuantan (134), Kuala Lumpur (137), Kinta (138), Batu Pahat (139), Johor Baru (140), Kota Kinabalu (164) and Larut and Matang (166).

And for the record, road accidents in Sarawak jumped by 6.65 per cent as of Nov 17, 2015, compared to the same period the previous year.

According to Bernama, 2015 saw a hike of 1,033 cases (6.65 per cent) from a total of 16,573 reported against 15,540 the year before.

Such accident statistics are hardly encouraging and State Police Commissioner Datuk Muhammad Sabtu Osman had quite rightly said:

“I fervently hope society take cognisance as vehicle accidents are not a game.”

According to the Sarawak Road Safety Department, the state records a daily average of one or two fatalities, attributable to violation of road regulations.

“It’s important to occasionally hold road safety campaigns to create public awareness about road safety,” SRSD director Davina Agnes Enteli reportedly said.

Ultimately, it’s still the strict enforcement of road and driving regulations that will keep road accidents — and deaths — in check. When errant drivers throw caution to the wind, the best way to rein them in is to throw the book at them.

If the soft and persuasive way has not worked — and left with no choice — it’s perhaps time to get tough with recidivistic offending to restore sanity on our roads.