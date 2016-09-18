Sabah 

RM1 mln cigarettes, truck seized

MMEA officers with the consignment of cigarettes.

MMEA officers with the consignment of cigarettes.

LABUAN: The Malaysiam Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) foiled an attempt to smuggle RM920,470 worth of cigarettes to the mainland from Labuan Island on Friday.

Labuan MMEA Director, Captain Che Adnan Md Isa, yesterday said beside the consignment of ERA brand cigarettes, the enforcment agency also confiscated a Nissan truck valued about RM90,000 from a landing site at the bank of Merapok River on Sept 16 eveing.

He said the cigarettes and truck were abandoned by a group of suspects who fled the site upon seeing the presence of the enforcment agency patrol boat.

“The cigarettes have been brought to the MMEA headquarters here for further investigations under the Customs Act,” he added.

Che Adnan said at about 9.50pm on Friday, the enforcment patrol boat had spotted a boat leaving Labuan  for Lawas, Sarawak.

“After nearly 40 minutes, the boat docked at the bank of the Merapok River and the enforcment patrol team spotted several men loading the cigarettes onto a green Nissan truck.

“When the suspects detected the presence of the MMEA patrol boat, they fled leaving the cigarettes and truck behind at the site,” he said.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of