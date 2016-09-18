RM1 mln cigarettes, truck seized

LABUAN: The Malaysiam Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) foiled an attempt to smuggle RM920,470 worth of cigarettes to the mainland from Labuan Island on Friday.

Labuan MMEA Director, Captain Che Adnan Md Isa, yesterday said beside the consignment of ERA brand cigarettes, the enforcment agency also confiscated a Nissan truck valued about RM90,000 from a landing site at the bank of Merapok River on Sept 16 eveing.

He said the cigarettes and truck were abandoned by a group of suspects who fled the site upon seeing the presence of the enforcment agency patrol boat.

“The cigarettes have been brought to the MMEA headquarters here for further investigations under the Customs Act,” he added.

Che Adnan said at about 9.50pm on Friday, the enforcment patrol boat had spotted a boat leaving Labuan for Lawas, Sarawak.

“After nearly 40 minutes, the boat docked at the bank of the Merapok River and the enforcment patrol team spotted several men loading the cigarettes onto a green Nissan truck.

“When the suspects detected the presence of the MMEA patrol boat, they fled leaving the cigarettes and truck behind at the site,” he said.