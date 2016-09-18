Siniawan targets youths to recapture lost glory

Rahman (second left) presenting a prize to one of the winners of a sepak takraw competition held at Siniawan town yesterday.

KUCHING: Siniawan can benefit from more activities organised for youths in Bau town in future.

According to Sarawak Boxing Association (Saba) president Dato Rahman Lariwoo whose wife is from the area, the idea of organising the Siniawan Festival 2016 is a novel idea to transform the town which was once a bustling Chinese village.

Recently, the festival’s organising chairman Kapitan Liew Jiu Fung said the inaugural festival this year was held mainly at Siniawan old bazaar which features an array of activities that caters to all.

The festival is a four-day event of food and music, cultural and health activities.

To jumpstart the event were jungle trekking and a cycling challenge to usher in a host of other activities such as futsal, sepak takraw, blowpipe demonstration, street and traditional games, and a state-level photography competition.

“I am happy to be involved in the town’s activities as I too call this area home. I believe Siniawan can be transformed into a very vibrant place in the near future and it is on its way to becoming so,” he added.

Siniawan is currently popular for its night market opened to the public on weekends, Friday to Sunday from 5pm to 11pm.

It has also proven to be a very popular tourism spot and has the potential to be transformed into a more ‘happening place’.

“What outsiders should also know is that Siniawan is a tightly-knit community as well. Everyone from the town, who are of different ethnic and religious backgrounds, live happily with each other,” said Rahman.

He was at Siniawan town yesterday to present the prizes to winners of two tournament (futsal and sepak takraw) in the town.