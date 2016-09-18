Straight fight for Kapita Foochow kapitan post

KAPIT: The election for the post of kapitan for the Foochow community here will be a straight fight between Yiap Yii Hoo and Sii Bang Ee.

Yiap Yii Hoo, 56, is Kapit Foochow Association Benevolence Sub-Committee chairman, as well as treasurer for the Tropical Rainforest Hash Club Kapit and Kapit Care Society.

Sii, 48, is Kapit Foochow Association chairman, Kapit Chung Hua Kindergarten chairman, Kapit Chinese Chamber of Commerce committee member, and a board member of SJK Hock Lam and the Kapit United Chinese Association.

Registered Kapit Foochow Association members can cast their votes next Sunday (Sept 25) from 9am to 5pm at the association’s conference room.

Voters will need to bring their identity cards for verification.

The election results will be submitted to the Kapit District Office.

The election is necessary as Kapitan Micky Ngu, who has served for eight years, has decided to step down.

His term will expire on Oct 31.