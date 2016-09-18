STU: Give schools authority to punish and discipline bullies

KUCHING: Bullying incidents among students can be eradicated if schools are given the authority to punish and discipline student bullies.

Sarawak Teacher’s Union (STU) president Jisin Nyud said that punishment dished out to the offenders (students) should commensurate with the offence committed and in accordance with the school rules.

“Bullying is a serious issue as it involves students from all ages, which is not tolerable. It can lead to depression and fear which affects the victim’s psychology.

“An equivalent punishment should be imposed on student bullies such as canning or suspended from school.

Usually, normal discipline cases in school will be referred to the school’s counsellor or if the case is severe a police report will be made,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He pointed out that bullying cases were due to a weakness of the system itself, whereby the law is more favourable towards students rather than teachers. However, he reminded that if the school were to be given such authority all forms of punishments must be fair and consistent.

He noted that nowadays, students have become increasingly daring to oppose and disrespect their teachers while advising parents to constantly monitor their children’s activities.

“To overcome bullying cases there must be communication and cooperation among teachers, students and parents, apart from advocating discipline.

“In the 60’s till 80’s heavy discipline cases will be canned, at that time the headmaster or principal would patrol the school compound with a rattan in hand whereby students dared not cause problems.”

Jisin stressed that the values of respecting others must be imbibed in every child while he noted that students who come from a strict family background would not commit offences when they are in school.