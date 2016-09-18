Students, teachers undertake clean-up of Rajang Esplanade

Wong (second left) presents a memento to Loh, as (from left) Lau and Lo look on.

SIBU: About 130 students and teachers from SMK Methodist here joined hands to clean up the town yesterday.

The cleaning campaign themed ‘A Clean Sibu for You and Me’ was jointly organised by SMK Methodist’s Leo Club and prefectorial board.

The participants were divided into groups before they cleaned up the entire Rajang Esplanade here.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) councillor Kapitan Conny Loh, who declared the start of the activity, called for concerted efforts to maintain the cleanliness of the town.

“This is all the more important in view of Visit Sibu Year 2017,” Loh said.

On public health, Loh said environmental cleanliness could help reduce littering.

“And when littering is reduced, a lot of other problems such as dengue caused by Aedes mosquito, or the presence of pests, would be reduced.

“Our society would become more peaceful if we are considerate, more mindful and respectful of other people’s rights,” she added.

She said although there was no Zika virus infection here, ensuring hygiene and cleanliness of environment would keep diseases at bay. She urged the students to continue ensure cleanliness of the environment.

Loh wanted students to make cleanliness a habit; not just practising it during clean-up campaigns.

“Together, let’s make Sibu a cleaner and much better place for all, and also for our future generations.”

Teacher-in-charge of Leo Club, Betty Lau said this was the second time such a campaign was organised after the one last year.

Prior to the clean-up, students and teachers did a light workout as warm-ups.

SMK Methodist senior assistant Anna Wong and organising chairman Michael Lo were among those present.