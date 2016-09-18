Villager still awaiting aid a week after wind tore off roof

The state of the kitchen in Denni’s house after last Sunday’s storm.

KUCHING: Strong wind last Sunday spoilt Kampung Sri Arjuna villager Denni Rakum’s plans to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha when it tore off parts of the roof over his house.

Although he immediately informed his village chief, the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) and an assistant to an assemblyman in the area, he had yet to receive any assistance.

Denni said he also filed a police report on Monday and approached Tabung Baitulmal on Thursday.

“I was told to be patient as they had promised assistance, but till today (yesterday), no help has come. What I am hoping for is for the relevant authorities to come and inspect my house immediately and hope that they would be able to provide immediate necessary assistance,” he told thesundaypost.

“Now I am very worried because if it rains again, my house will get flooded. So all I need is immediate assistance from the relevant authorities as this is considered a natural disaster.”

A teary Denni pointed out that he had saved all he had to prepare for Aidiladha, but had to find shelter for his family instead.

“The strong wind came very suddenly, and it tore off almost the entire roof of my house. I was panicky as it rained very heavily soon after that.

“Deep in my mind, the first thing I had to do was to save my two young children — my daughter Dania, five, and my son Ahmad, a year and a half — from harm,” he recalled.

Due to the rain, the whole house was flooded and many electrical appliances were spoilt.

However, Denni is grateful to God that no one was injured, particularly when a florescent lamp fell from the ceiling right next to him.

“My mind just went blank when disaster struck. I didn’t realise that we were all in danger of being electrocuted. But I quickly switched off the main switchboard,” he added.

Denni’s house at Mile 10 is located not far from the Landeh Junction in Kota Padawan.