Youth arrested after stealing gas cylinder from his mother

KUCHING: A woman turned her own son in to police after finding out that he stole the gas cylinder from her house and sold it cheaply to feed his drug habit.

The 46-year-old complainant, who works as a cook, discovered the theft around 3pm on Friday at her house in Kampung Pulo Ulu in Petra Jaya near here.

She immediately queried her neighbours to find out whether they knew what happened to the gas cylinder, which was worth RM750. Much to her dismay, she learned that her 20-year-old son was the culprit and after confronting him, she was told that he had already handed over the cylinder to a friend in exchange for RM35.

She immediately summoned police to arrest her son, who was then taken to the district police headquarters here where he later tested positive for ‘Syabu’.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai confirmed the arrest when contacted yesterday, saying the case is still under investigation.

On an unrelated incident, Abang Ahmad also confirmed that police were tracking three men in connection with the theft of car tyres from a house at Kampung Tabuan Hilir on Friday.

He said the incident was discovered around 7am when a brother of the car owner realised that all four tyres and the spare had gone missing.The vehicle had been parked at the garage of the house.

It is believed that the theft occurred around 2am the same day and a relative of the car owner, who claimed to have witnessed it, was only able to provide police with the street names of the three suspects – ‘Bujang’, ‘Topok’ and ‘Emon’.

“We are still trying to establish the full identity of the suspects and at the same time, doing our best to trace their whereabouts,” said Abang Ahmad.