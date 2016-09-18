Youth camp for 100 to instil virtues of MRC

Team-building activities during the MRC Youth Friendship Camp.

MIRI: The MRC Youth Friendship Camp held at the headquarters of Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) in Jalan Bulan Sabit here was an overwhelming success.

It was the first of its kind mooted and initiated by the MRC Youth Leaders Committee (YLC) of Miri Chapter, held on Sept 13-16 which was attended by 100 youths and six officers.

Organising chairman Calvin Ngu Guang Yi said the camp provided the opportunity for the youth leaders to participate in the leadership development programme, to upgrade their skills and knowledge in Red Crescent, foot drill and leadership skills.

“The camp promotes friendship and understanding of the movement’s fundamental principles and humanitarian values of the Red Crescent.

“And of course, to bolster closer ties and enhance peace and harmony via mingling with one another,” he told thesundaypost yesterday.

The programme for the four-day camp included lectures, first-aid and foot drill training and competition, obstacle race and ice-breaking.

There was also a work-party with the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) officers to clean the surrounding and drains to eradicate breeding grounds for the Aedes mosquito, in light of Zika, creating a youth garden in front of MRC building and a mock exercise.

“We also held a talk on international humanitarian law by Alice Hii Jiing Yu and another talk was on health by Dr Uma Devi a former director of Miri Hospital,” Ngu said.

He thanked Bomba for assistance rendered to in the ‘gotong-royong’ cleaning of the area.

MRC Miri Chapter’s vice chairman Datin Judy Wan Morshidi officiated at the closing ceremony.