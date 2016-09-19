2,428 cases of open burning since January

SIBU: A total of 2,428 cases of open burning was detected by the Department of Environment in the country between Jan 1 and Sept 15 this year.

According to Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, there were 322 cases involving forest areas, bushes (546), construction areas (54), landfills (76), industrial areas (17), agriculture areas (616) and others (797).

He disclosed that 238 compounds had been issued.

“A total of 182 compounds totalling RM263,066 had been paid,” Wan Junaidi said.

In addition, he said there were 22 cases that had been issued with order letters (reminders), while there were 29 order notices (instructions to be followed).

Concerning court action, he said investigation papers were being prepared for 15 cases.

Meanwhile, under Section 29 (A) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, those convicted of carrying out open burning can be fined a maximum RM500,000 or imprisoned for up to five years, or both.

A maximum compound of RM2,000 can also be imposed for each offence.