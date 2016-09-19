5 held, 35 motorbikes seized

KOTA KINABALU: Five motorcyclists were detained after police identified them to be among those facing arrest warrants at a roadblock at Jalan Kepayan, near here, yesterday.

The operation, dubbed Ops Samseng Jalanan and Ops Mabuk, was conducted from 12 midnight to 6.30 am.

City police chief, ACP M Chandra, said that ten Pol 170 summonses and 51 Pol 257 summonses were issued for various traffic offences, including driving without valid licence (19 summonses); no road tax (5 summonses); side mirror problems (6 summonses); exhaust pipes problems (14 summonses); registration numbers offence (6 summonses); worn tires (1 summons); and causing obstruction (10 summonses).

Thirty-five motorcycles and a car were also confiscated under Section 60 of the Road Transportation Act 1987.

A man was arrested after he tested positive for alcohol and for drunk-riding and speeding, offences that fall under Section 45A of the Road Transport Act 1987 and carries a fine of not less than RM1,000 and not exceeding RM6,000 as well as a jail term of not more than 12 months, if convicted.

“The operation is part of the continuous effort by the police to educate road users, especially motorcycle riders, in the hope that consistent enforcement will create more awareness,” said Chandra.