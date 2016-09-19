All-systems-go for 60 in Sibu BASE jump

A jumper accelerating for the take-off in this file photo. File photo shows a jumper landing at the open space at Sibu Town Square Phase 2. Hii Chang Kee Adrenalin-rush as a jumper leaps from the state’s tallest building at 126 metres – Wisma Sanyan – in this file photo.

SIBU: It is all-systems-go for the coming 8th Sibu International BASE jump from Sept 22 till 25, which will parade over 60 jumpers from different countries.

Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee said with all the safety preparations being made, he urged the public to turn up in full force to watch the dare-devil leaps.

The jumpers plunge from the 126-metre tall Wisma Sanyan – Sarawak’s tallest building – then para-glide to the open space at Sibu Town Square Phase 1.

He revealed that their responsibility was more towards management of the spectacle, while the technical aspects of safety would be handled by Captain A. Aziz Ahmad, who is president of Malaysia Base Jump Association.

“We are all ready and this time around, we have about 60 jumpers from different countries taking part. In fact, I think almost all the jumpers are from outside Malaysia.

“This year is a record as we attracted the most number of jumpers since the event started in 2009. So, we urge the public to come in big numbers to give moral support to the jumpers,” disclosed Hii, who is also Sibu Divisional Tourism Task Force (DTTG) chairman.

Hence, he hoped this year’s BASE jump will be a success to entice more jumpers in future, especially with Visit Sibu Year (VSY) 2017.

The person-in-charge, he noted, had anticipated about 100 jumpers next year.

Hii was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the SKF Patient Day here yesterday.

This year’s jumpers are from Canada, Italy, Russia, United Kingdom, US, Denmark, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, France, New Zealand, Germany and Malaysia’s sole representative Captain Aziz.

According to Hii, jumpers will arrive here on Sept 22 with some even earlier. They will conduct a trial jump from 2pm to 4pm, whereas the actual jumps will take place on Sept 23 from 8am to noon, 2pm to 4pm and night jumps from 7pm to 9pm.

On Sept 24, jumps will continue from 8.15am till noon, 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm. The final day on Sept 25 will involve jumps from 8am to noon and 2pm to 4pm.

Hii said the event would culminate with a visit to a longhouse on Sept 25 to give the jumpers a feel of local culture.

Towards this end, he thanked Pelita Tower View for allowing the use of the venue.

He noted past comments from jumpers, who described the facility as one of the best in the country.

He said the jumpers were happy with the big landing area in front of the building as they could easily manoeuvre after taking the plunge.

Therefore, it was his fervent hope that with such positive comments, more jumpers will make their way here in time to come.

Turning to the trade and exhibition fair at Sibu Town Square Phase 2, he hoped the public could patronise the area.

He added that the fair which started last Friday has met with lots of good comment.

In 2014, some 45 jumpers from 11 countries made the jump, while in 2013, there were 37 jumpers, an increase from 28 in 2012; 2011 (23); 2010 (10) and 2009 (11).

BASE is an acronym that stands for four categories of fixed objects from which a person can jump from, namely buildings, antennae, spans (bridge) and earth (cliff).