Appointment of community leaders a govt recognition — Dennis

LOGAN SOBING, Baram: Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau has reminded community leaders that their appointment was a recognition and acknowledgement of their ability and capability including their wisdom to lead the people in their respective areas.

Therefore, they must be ‘Jack of all trades’ he said during a thanksgiving ceremony in conjunction with the official appointment of Edet Bilong as chieftain for Kampong Logan Sibong in Baram on Saturday night.

“There are a lot of challenges ahead of you with your appointment as a community leader. Be ready and prepared for all the challenges as you are the bridge between the people and the government,” he added.

Dennis said the people would look up and expecting them to solve problems and matters related to the welfare and affairs of the community such as marriage, death, divorce, including native customary law and regulations.

“To be successful as a community leader you must able to deliver the services to the people and earn their respect and co-operation especially on socio-economic development projects that will benefit both the community and the area under you,” he added.

Present at the ceremony were Temenggong Elizabeth Ding, Pengulu Hubert Lawai and other community leaders from nearby villages, longhouses and settlements.