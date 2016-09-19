Batu Niah to have govt dental-care service

MIRI: Batu Niah Health Clinic may soon provide dental care service on a once-a-week basis.

According to Penghulu Haw Min Wai, who heads the clinic’s advisory panel, the state Health Department director Dr Jamilah Hashim has agreed to this arrangement.

At the moment, Batu Niah folk have to drive for about 90 minutes to the city for dental services at government clinics.

On Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min’s visit to Batu Niah Health Clinic on Saturday, Haw told The Borneo Post yesterday that the health ministry secretary-general announced that the proposal to replace the present clinic with a new building had been submitted for implementation under the 11th Malaysia Plan.

“I have been informed that the project is now at the budget-approval stage.”

Haw said he told Dr Chen that the clinic needed an upgrade as it was 53 years old and served some 60,000 people, including foreign plantation workers. “I’ve been highlighting this matter several times over the years.”

Accompanying Dr Chen on his visit were Dr Jamilah, Miri Health officer Dr Veronica Lugah and Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong.