Sarawak 

Batu Niah to have govt dental-care service

Norni Mahadi, reporters@theborneopost.com
(Standing front, sixth to eighth right) Dr Jamilah, Haw, Dr Chen and Veronica (10th right) with Dr Wong (squatting, second left) in a group photo with Batu Niah Health Clinic personnel and others.

(Standing front, sixth to eighth right) Dr Jamilah, Haw, Dr Chen and Veronica (10th right) with Dr Wong (squatting, second left) in a group photo with Batu Niah Health Clinic personnel and others.

MIRI: Batu Niah Health Clinic may soon provide dental care service on a once-a-week basis.

According to Penghulu Haw Min Wai, who heads the clinic’s advisory panel, the state Health Department director Dr Jamilah Hashim has agreed to this arrangement.

At the moment, Batu Niah folk have to drive for about 90 minutes to the city for dental services at government clinics.

On Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min’s visit to Batu Niah Health Clinic on Saturday, Haw told The Borneo Post yesterday that the health ministry  secretary-general announced that the proposal to replace the present clinic with a new building had been submitted for implementation under the 11th Malaysia Plan.

“I have been informed that the project is now at the budget-approval stage.”

Haw said he told Dr Chen that the clinic needed an upgrade as it was 53 years old and served some 60,000 people, including foreign plantation workers. “I’ve been highlighting this matter several times over the years.”

Accompanying Dr Chen on his visit were Dr Jamilah, Miri Health officer Dr Veronica Lugah and Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of