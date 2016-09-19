Bidayuhs urged to support documentation plan

SERIAN: The Bidayuh community is urged to continue supporting the native customary rights (NCR) land documentation project initiated by Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) since 2007.

DBNA chief advisor Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong said the exercise would let the younger generation of Bidayuhs know the location of their ancestral land and an avenue to settle family disputes over land boundaries.

He pledged as a full minister in the state cabinet, he would continue to get more NCR lands already documented by DBNA to be eventually issued titles by Land and Survey Department.

“As long as you continue to support this initiative and give your cooperation, DBNA will get more NCR lands to be documented. As the full state minister representing the Bidayuh community, I will follow up the matter with the Chief Minister to get these lands surveyed and issued with titles,” he said at the presentation of land documentations to 26 villages under Serian Division at the Dewan Masyarakat here yesterday.

Manyin, who is Minister of Youth and Sports and Solidarity, also mentioned there should not be any problem for NCR lands in Bidayuh areas to be issued NCR titles since most of the lands were cultivated by the community before January 1, 1958.

He disclosed that DBNA commenced this NCR land documentation project in 2007 after it was agreed in a meeting with then chief minister (now Yang Di-Pertua Negeri) Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Under this arrangement, the association will help to do the documentation before the Land and Survey Department conducts the actual survey.

Manyin explained that the documentation by DBNA uses the same pack as the Land and Survey Department, but only the department can issue titles.

So far, land titles have been issued to lands documented by DBNA in Kampung Pisa, Krokong and Kampung Skuduk near Tapah, and the upcoming one will be for lands in Kampung Grogo and Kampung Sibuluh in Bau.

Manyin also said that this initiative by DBNA had initially been met with lukewarm response due to instigation by others.

“The people are now more receptive and understand this initiative, and we thank them for their support,” he said.

He also encouraged the Bidayuh community to plant crops on their land, instead of leaving them idle, in order to reinforce their ownership on their land and at the same time earn themselves supplementary income by selling the produce.

“We Bidayuhs are considered lucky because our areas are well connected by road, which makes it easier for us to transport produce from our farms and orchards and then selling them to potential buyers,” he said.

With many young Bidayuhs now residing in urban areas, he said the issuance of land documentation by DBNA will enable them to know the location of land inherited by their family generations ago.

The land documentation, with input from the local villagers, will also assist in avoiding and settling land disputes among the villagers, he added.

Meanwhile, the chairman of NCR-DBNA land documentation project in Serian Division Charlie Ungang informed that 54 villages in Serian had participated in this initiative.

He said they included 26 villages which received their documentations under the third phase of the initiative at yesterday’s function.

“More villages are expected to participate and receive their documentations soon,” added Charlie, who is also DBNA vice president.

Also present yesterday were political secretary to the chief minister John David Nyauh, Serian Resident Dahim Nadot, Serian district officer Raymond Achen, Serian District Council deputy chairman Dr Simon Sinang Bada and DBNA deputy president Boniface Anat.