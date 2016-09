MIRI: A car skidded and turned on its side after ramming some huge roadside flowerpots along Pujut 7 early yesterday morning.

The lone motorist in his 30’s fortunately escaped unharmed in the 3.30am incident.

It was learnt that the motorist was headed for Permyjaya from city centre when his car skidded before colliding with several giant flowerpots by the roadside.

The actual cause of the accident has yet to be determined.