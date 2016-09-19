China-Malaysia relations fruitful, growing

SIBU: Close ties between China and Malaysia, including Sarawak, has resulted in many successes over the years, noted Consul of the General Consulate of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching, Fu Ji Jun.

Speaking at the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day celebration organised by his office and United Chinese Association Sibu Division (UCA) here on Saturday, Fu said the economies of China and Sarawak both grew so far this year: China by 6.7 per cent and Sarawak 4.1 per cent.

“Considering the weak global economy, I must say China and Sarawak are doing quite well.”

He noted that at the end of last July, a delegation from Fujian Province visited Sarawak and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly build `The Belt and Road’.

“Minister of Public Utilities Datuk Dr Stephen Rundi visited Fujian and Guangdong and witnessed the signing of an MOU between Bintulu Port with Xiamen and Zhanjiang ports.”

Then Assistant Minister of Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin visited Hebei and Hubei Provinces on a tourism drive, he added.

“Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan recently visited Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Shangxi, Fujiang and witnessed the signing of an MOU for Iron and Steel production in Sarawak valued at US$3 billion. There was also an agreement for a US$100 million project to use oil palm waste to produce biomass carbon.”

Fu opined these deals further enhance ties between China and Sarawak.

He also praised Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh for his untiring efforts to promote greater cooperation between both sides.

The Federation of Chinese Associations, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Boards of Chinese School of Sibu were also praised.

Present at the gathering were Soon Koh, Fu’s wife Liu Sha, Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau, Tan Sri Datuk Tiong Hiew King, Tan Sri Datuk Ting Su Kuok, Sibu Municipal Council chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King, Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee and UCA president Kong Hian Khim.