DCM Masing among names thrown up for FAS president

KUCHING: As far as the Sarawak Football Fans Club (SFFC) is concerned, whoever is the new president of the Football Assocation of Sarawak (FAS) should at least be able to maintain Sarawak’s status as a top flight team.

The comment came following last Saturday’s AGM during which the association elected new exco members but have yet to announce a president.

Former president Datu Sudarsono Osman, deputy president Datu Abu Bakar Marzuki and secretary-general Abdullah Julaihi declined to be re-elected.

Speaking to The Borneo Post yesterday, SFFC president Peter Moni Selat said the new president must be ambitious enough to want to take the Crocs to greater heights.

“Perhaps a cup win in any competition is good enough for the fans. This is just our opinion as fans although we try to be as realistic as possible and support the team no matter what, through thick and thin,” he added.

Meanwhile, Peter also clarified on rumours that Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar James Masing was interested in the FAS hot seat.

He said SFFC members are somewhat disappointed that those rumours have been shot down after they surfaced just before the AGM.

Masing, he believed, could make a very good president.

It was rumoured that Masing would be nominated by the Kapit Football Association but its president Kennedy Kuyang has since denied this.

“We can only wish but then again we welcome anyone who is interested in becoming the FAS president as it take guts to take over one of the hottest sporting seats in the state. What is important and what matters most for all fans is the team’s performances on the pitch and the results, that’s all,” said Peter.

Asked about inspirational past FAS presidents, he said the one that many fans fondly remember is the late Datuk Taha Ariffin.