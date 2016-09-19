Do something about ‘death junction’ at SMK Telang Usan, authorities urged

MARUDI: The Marudi branch chairman of the Federation of Chinese Associations of Miri Division, Kapitan Jimmy Kiu Boon Fatt has called on the relevant authorities to do something about a junction next to SMK Telang Usan and near Dah Yuh Garden here.

According to him, that particular spot is known as the ‘death junction’ due to high incidence of fatal accidents there.

“We have lost count of how many fatal accidents that had occurred there. I admit that some of them were due to human factor – there are some selfish and irresponsible motorists who keep on speeding without having any regard for other people’s safety.

“However, I also suggest that a roundabout be built there not only to ease traffic flow, but also to force drivers to slow down because that particular junction is in a quite heavily-populated housing area,” he said yesterday.

Kiu’s remarks were made in response to an accident at that junction around 6.30am yesterday, where a 16-year-old student was killed after his motorcycle collided with a four-wheel drive vehicle.

It is learnt that the boy was from Rumah Enjop Manja and was a student of SMK Marudi. It is said that he was riding a motorcycle when accident struck.

The body had been sent to Marudi Hospital mortuary.

“This is the latest fatal incident occurring at that junction. I believe that something needs to be done to prevent it from recurring,” stressed Kiu, who is also a driving instructor.