Double the quality with new Honor 8’s dual-lens camera

KUCHING: The new Honor 8 Android smartphone stands out of the crowd as it combines industry-leading technology, with a breakthrough design.

Featuring a 12MP dual-lens camera, the Honor 8 captures more light to deliver stunning picture quality vivid colour and great detail.

“Honor 8 perfectly represents the evolution of our overall product view,” said Honor Global president George Zhao in a statement.

He added, “It goes against established industry norms and market conventions with a higher aesthetic standard. At the same time, it balances looks with smarts, speed, and connectivity that today’s young millennial consumers demand.”

Its hybrid auto-focus takes advantage of laser, contrast, and depth focus to deliver greater speed and accuracy.

The Honor 8 also features a double-sided glass design that results in a sleek, elegant appearance. Beneath it, a 15-layer process is applied to create a unique light-reflecting aurora-like effect.

Aside from that, the Honor 8 is equipped with a dual-purpose fingerprint scanner, using Honor’s third-generation technology which provides instant, secure access for the device.

The 3D fingerprint scanner can also be used to take pictures, answer calls or turn off alarms.

The Honor 8 is powered by 2.3GHz octa-core CPU and a 3,000 mAh battery. Its industry-leading fast-charge technology will also allow it to be charged by up to 50 per cent in just about 30 minutes.

Underneath its hood, the Honor 8 is built with 16 nanometer Kirin 950 chip and four gigabytes of LPDDR4 RAM, offering smooth and seamless multitasking and gaming experiences. In addition, it comes with an eMMC 5.1 flash memory chip and supports 128GB microSD cards. The i5 intelligent co-processor manages the sensors inside the phone efficiently with the Kirin 950 SoC chipset to provide increased response times and battery life.

The Honor 8 is now available in Malaysian markets.