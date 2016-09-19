DUBS, Dewanita able to groom more successful Bumiputera entrepreneurs — Rosey

MIRI: The divisional Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) and its women’s section Dewanita remain a viable platform for Bumiputera entrepreneurs to discuss and share business ideas as well as opportunities with one another.

Assistant Minister for Solidarity Rosey Yunus viewed such cooperation and networking as ways for members of both DUBS and Dewanita Miri to grow together.

“It’s no question that there are many challenges, but the most important thing is that we must be positive and focused on seeing our members succeed in their trades.

“As far as (business) networking goes, it is difficult to succeed without exposing our business to the market,” she said in her remarks at a Hari Raya Aidiladha gathering hosted by Dewanita Miri yesterday, which was also attended by political secretaries to chief minister Julani Mokhtar and Sarkawi Suhaili, DUBS Miri chairman Samat Ali and Dewanita Miri chief Hajijah Syed Kassim.

According to Rosey, DUBS and Dewanita serve as platforms to expose Bumiputera entrepreneurs, especially those having just set up their business, to wider opportunities.

“Through the sharing of knowledge and experience, we can progress further in business. As entrepreneurs, we must be serious and focused in ensuring that we could develop our ventures.”

Rosey, who is Bekenu assemblywoman, also disclosed that Dewanita would plan to speed up the implementation of a ‘Baju Kurung’ tailoring programme as a way to create more opportunities for those wishing to be involved in tailoring.

“The ‘baju kurung’ is no longer a Malay dress, nor one that you wear during certain occasions – nowadays women of various races are wearing it. This presents a huge demand and aspiring dressmakers can capitalise on this.

“In this respect, Dewanita can and will help,” she said.

Later, Rosey handed over a Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant worth RM5,000 to Dewanita Miri, and also announced another RM10,000 to fund an educational trip for Dewanita members to Indonesia at the end of this year.

Earlier in her speech, Hajijah said the soon-to-be-implemented ‘baju kurung’ tailoring programme would run for only a few weeks, rather than six to seven months like other similar courses.

According to her, the idea for the programme was derived for her own experience as a tailor.

“I would want to pass down my skills and knowledge to the younger generation.”

On other activities by Dewanita Miri, she said they would also conduct a blood donation drive soon.

Meanwhile, Julani – who is also DUBS Miri deputy chairman – urged DUBS and Dewanita members to always monitor their children’s activities to avoid them from being involved in drug abuse and other social ills.

“Our children are our successors; thus, we must prevent them from being influenced by negative things like drug abuse. It is our duty as parents to care for and protect them,” he stressed.