Emmy winners in key categories

Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 68th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES : “Game of Thrones”

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: “Veep”

BEST LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

BEST LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

BEST LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

BEST LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Louie Anderson, “Baskets”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

BEST LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

BEST LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Regina King, “American Crime”

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE: “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM: “The Voice”

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES: “Key & Peele”