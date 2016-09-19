Emmy winners in key categories
Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 68th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES : “Game of Thrones”
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: “Veep”
BEST LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
BEST LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”
BEST LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
BEST LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Louie Anderson, “Baskets”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES
“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
BEST LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
BEST LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Regina King, “American Crime”
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE: “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”
OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM: “The Voice”
OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES: “Key & Peele”