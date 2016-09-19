ESSZone industry players want govt to further improve security

TAWAU: Following yet another kidnapping case near Pulau Pom-Pom in Semporna last Saturday, industry players including cruise tourism operators in Sabah’s east coast want the federal government to further improve security in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

Sabah Fisheries and Fishing Boat Joint Association chairman, Arsani Arsat has suggested among others, that the curfew order in the area be reviewed.

Besides that, he said it would be better if Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) personnel could patrol fishing spots of the fishermen in the zone, twice daily.

“This will be more effective…as of now, the fishermen fear to go out to sea although it is their source of income,” he said during a dialogue session with industry players here yesterday to discuss ESSZone’s security direction.

According to Arsani, although there are currently about 800 commercial fishing boats in ESSZone, 40 per cent of them have become inactive in fishing, especially those in Kunak.

Arsani also suggested a review of the installation of the Automatic Identification System on all fishing boats and tugboats in ESSZone as instructed by the authorities, considering their financial capabilities.

“If possible, give them more space and time, it is not fair for the fishermen who have yet to install the system to be disallowed from fishing,” he said.

At the same session, Sabah Bumiputera Chamber of Commerce (Tawau branch) chairman, Mohd Aziz Ali proposed that all directives given out in the area come with standard operating procedures. “This is important as we want those involved to know their roles and there will be no redundancy of tasks among the security agencies,” he said. He also called on the government to invite industry players at every meeting involving the area’s security and policies. — Bernama