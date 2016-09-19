Eversendai’s headline net profit to normalise going forward

KUCHING: Eversendai Corporation Bhd’s (Eversendai) investment in Technics Oil & Gas Ltd (Technics) has fully impaired, and as such analysts expect the group’s headline net profit to normalise going forward.

Given that Eversendai’s investment in 29.9 per cent-associate, Technics has been fully impaired, the research arm of Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB Research) expect headline earnings for Eversendai to normalise in the subsequent quarters in the absence of fair value losses.

Maybank IB Research recalled that Eversendai had impaired a total of RM102 million in the first half of 2016 (1H16) on the back of Technics’ slump in share price and with Technics having put under judicial managementin May.

“We view this ‘kitchen sinking’ as positive for Eversendai, allowing it to refocus on growing its core segments,” the research arm said.

Meanwhile, Maybank IB Research highlighted that Eversendai has enjoyed a stellar year in terms of orderbook replenishment with RM1.53 billion of job wins year to date (YTD) 2016, compared to RM1.73 billion in 2015.

The research arm noted that coupled with a current tenderbook of estimated RM20 billion (structural steel and construction RM9 billion; oil and gas RM11 billion), the group is confident that its 2016 job wins could hit a record high of RM2 billion.

Maybank IB Research’s target job wins assumption for financial year 2016 (FY16) of RM1.3 billion is no longer realistic and the research arm lifted this to RM2 billion.

The research arm also increased both FY17/FY18 job win assumptions to RM1.5 billion each.

“This led to higher FY16/FY17/FY18 core net profit forecasts by 15 per cent/36 per cent/33 per cent,” it said.

On receivables and unbilled amount on work done, Maybank IB Research pointed out that they have risen to RM1.62 billion end-June 2016 from RM861 million end-2014, a result of the payment structure for the two lift boats.

“Eversendai expects to deliver the first lift boat in 1H17,” it said.

The research arm added that net gearing remains high at 0.67-fold end-June 2016 compared to 0.32-fold end-2014, due also to a smaller shareholders’ fund after 1H16’s RM102 million impairment.

Maybank IB Research expected net gearing to rise to 0.71-fold by end-2016 as Eversendai draws further on the group’s medium term note (MTN) to finance its lift boat contacts.

“Eversendai’s balance sheet strains should ease when it delivers the lift boats in 2017,” the research arm said.

All in, Maybank IB Research’s FY16-18 core net profit forecasts were raised by 15 per cent/36 per cent/33 per cent after increasing its FY16/FY17/FY18 job wins assumptionsto RM2 billion/1.5 billion/1.5 billion.

Reflecting Eversendai’s high gearing and receivables, the research arm continued to peg the stock to 0.5-fold price to book ( P/B) (-1 standard deviaton (SD)).

“Selling on the stock seems overdone, reflecting a worst case scenario,” it said.

Maybank IB Research upgraded the stock to ‘buy’.