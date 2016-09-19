Find a better way to scout for badminton talents – SDNU

Members of the Se-Tech Team celebrate their victory. Churchill (back row, fifth left) with members of Perbadas, the first runner-up. Members of Kapit-based Melatai Sports Club receive their joint-third prize. Members of SDNU Samarahan with their joint-third prize.

KUCHING: The Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) has called on all established badminton clubs to work with Sarawak Badminton Association (SBA) and State Sports Corporation (SSC) to craft a new way to pick state players.

SDNU Youth chief Churchill E Drem pointed out that Sarawak had not produced any winner in this sport at the Malaysia Games (Sukma) over the last 10 years.

“We must not treat the identification and selection of players lightly. We must all work together to produce champions,” he said at the closing of the 6th SDNU President YB Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom Challenge Cup badminton tournament here on Saturday.

Churchill represented Mawan at the function. Currently, only SBA and the state Education Department, through schools, handle the talent scouting process.

Meanwhile, SSC chief executive officer Dr Ong Kong Swee said SBA received grants from the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to spot talents, where those below 12 years old would be sent to BAM for centralised training.

SSC would only play an advisory role at the moment, said Ong when contacted yesterday.

“Yes, we must invest on young athletes, especially those aged below 12.”

At the dinner, Churchill and the tournament’s organising committee members, including co-chairmen Dato Paduka Anthony Nait and Ganchai Jinta, secretary Dana Empeni Lang, treasurer Jackson Ding and chief coordinator for the technical team Petrus Ngalih Tingi, gave away prizes to the winners.

Bintulu-based Se-Tech Team emerged champion at the three-day tournament, by beating Persatuan Badminton Dayak Sarawak (Perbadas) in the final.

Se-Tech Team was rewarded with RM3,000 and the challenge trophy, while Perbadas received RM2,000.

Team SDNU Samarahan and Kapit-based Melatai Sports Club Team shared the third prize of RM1,000. Se-Tech Team also lifted the challenge trophy in 2012, 2013 and last year. They finished second in 2014.

In the Women’s Doubles, the Jacqualin Jeinoster-Nathalia Lissem pair won and took home RM500.