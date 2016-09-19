Flash floods in several areas in Penang after heavy morning downpour

A cyclist walk through the flood at Jalan P.Ramlee in George Town after flash floods in that area. — Bernama photo

GEORGE TOWN: Heavy rain since early yesterday morning caused flash floods in several areas in Penang, forcing several inundated roads to be closed to traffic.

A Jalan Perak Fire and Rescue Station spokesman said several roads around George Town were submerged in knee-deep water.

He said among the affected roads were Jalan P. Ramlee, the Jalan Gemas entry ramp to the intersection behind Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Abdullah Munshi and the Jalan Free School roundabout.

“There has been no evacuation of flood victims and the flood waters have receded,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The spokesman said there were, however, reports on fallen trees in several areas here including in Taman Lip Sin, Jalan Perak, Bayan Baru and Paya Terubung.

He said no casualties were reported but the incident damaged eight cars in Taman Lip Sin.

On the mainland, heavy rain also caused some low-lying areas in Bukit Mertajam to be inundated and among the affected areas were Jalan Rozhan, Machang Bubok, Cheruk Tok Kun and Perda.

A Fire and Rescue Station spokesman said the floods also caused trees to be uprooted in several areas in Bukit Mertajam and Simpang Ampat.

However, no casualties were reported and the water began receding about 11.30am.

Meanwhile, several residential units at the Permata Bandar Apartment, Perda suffered damage after a telecommunications substation located on the rooftop of the five-storey building collapsed and crushed the roof of their houses. — Bernama