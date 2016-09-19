World Latest News 

Former Vatican exorcist dies

Gabriele Amorth reportedly said he had performed 160,000 exorcisms during his time at the Vatican -AFP photo

Gabriele Amorth reportedly said he had performed 160,000 exorcisms during his time at the Vatican -AFP photo

VATICAN CITY: The former exorcist of the Vatican and the Diocese of Rome, Gabriele Amorth, has died aged 91, Italian media on Sunday quoted his entourage as saying.

Amorth, who had been suffering from pulmonary problems, entered the priesthood in 1954 and was soon seconded to Father Candido Amantini, whom he succeeded in his post as the Vatican’s chief exorcist in 1990.

He also founded the International Exorcists’ Association (AIE), which he oversaw until his retirement in 2000 and which today has some 250 exorcists working in 30 countries.

In 2013, a French publishing house quoted him as saying he had performed 160,000 cases of exorcism — including prayer rituals as opposed to the casting out of demons “possessing” people.

Several cases of casting out evil spirits are ascribed to Jesus himself in the Gospels.

Amorth’s work, “The Last Exorcist — My Fight Against Satan,” was published in France in 2013.

The Vatican officially recognised the AIE in 2014, some in the Roman Catholic Church having viewed exorcism as a questionable practice.

Amorth was famously asked several years ago if the Devil, to whom he often referred, was present inside the Vatican, to which he responded: “He has tried already,” referring notably to the 1981 assassination attempt against John Paul II and also sex scandals within the Church.

He also spoke out against Harry Potter books, indicating reading that reading them encourages children to believe in black magic.

Pope Francis has often referred to the “Devil,” demons and “Satan” being at work and cited the need to fight against evil.

Last week, the pontiff, asserted that killing in the name of God was “satanic” as he paid homage during a mass to mark the memory of French priest Jacques Hamel, murdered by Islamic extremists in France in July. -AFP

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of