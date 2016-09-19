‘Foster closer relationship through community outreach programmes’

KUCHING: Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom has stressed the importance of community outreach programmes in fostering closer relationship among the people of different communities.

Mawan, who is also Saratok MP and Pakan assemblyman, said associations should continue to strive on reaching out to the community at large through sports and cultural activities.

The Dayaks in particular must use their Dayak-based non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to bring the community together for the good of greater Dayak unity and not just for serving self or group interest, he said.

Mawan commended the SDNU and its badminton technical team for the successful holding of the sixth Dayak badminton closed tournament.

He noted that although the term ‘Dayak’ was used to refer to the tournament, other races were involved in the tournament by providing technical support such as becoming umpires and line judges.

He assured all that the Dayaks would reciprocate in helping other races in the holding of their sports and cultural activities as a means to enhance racial harmony and solidarity.

“This shows that cooperation of various sections of society is needed in ensuring smooth running of any event. As far as the Dayaks are concerned, their unity can only be realised through social forums. Therefore there is a greater need for creating such forums – be they through sports, culture, arts and language activities,” he said.

His message was relayed by SDNU Youth chief Churchill E Drem at the closing ceremony dinner for participants and organisers of Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom challenge cup at the sixth series of the Dayak closed badminton tournament at a hotel here on Saturday.

In response to Mawan’s request, Churchill said SDNU Youth would be collaborating with a research consultant Brains, led by ethnolinguist Assoc Prof Dr Bromeley Philip and media partner Utusan Borneo, in holding an Iban knowledge symposium tentatively in November with the goal of getting government’s support to put the term ‘Ibanology’ (to refer to Iban Sudies) into internationally-recognised dictionaries.

Among those present at the dinner were tournament organising committee co-chairmen Dato Paduka Anthony Nait and Ganchai Jinta, as well as secretary Dana Empeni Lang, treasurer Jackson Ding and chief coordinator for the technical team Petrus Ngalih Tingi.

The tournament’s champion was Bintulu-based Se-Tech Team, who closely beat Perbadas (Persatuan Badminton Dayak Sarawak) in the final. The Se-Tech Team took home the challenge trophy for the fourth consecutive time – 2012, 2013, last year and this year. In 2014, they placed first runner-up.

In the women’s doubles, Jacqualin Jeinoster and Nathalia Lissem took home RM500 for emerging champion. The tournament kicked off on Sept 15 and concluded on Saturday. Balai Ringin assemblyman Snowdan Lawan officiated at the opening ceremony on Sept 16 at Sentosa Sports Centre, Jalan Stakan in Kota Sentosa here.

Sri Aman will host the tournament next year.