Fridge fire gives family the shivers

SIBU: A kitchen in Kampung Sentosa was partially burnt when the refrigerator caught fire on Saturday night but the family thankfully had the foresight to keep a fire extinguisher handy.

The family acted swiftly to put out the blaze with the extinguisher. When the fire brigade arrived, the flames had been put out.

It was a chilling experience for the family if it had occurred in the dead of night. Items in the kitchen were already badly burnt in the short spell.

The fire-fighters received a call at 9.36pm and reached the scene in 10 minutes only to check the surroundings to ensure the fire would not re-ignite.

The firemen, who have not confirmed if a short circuit was behind the blaze, are probing the cause.