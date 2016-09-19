Group agrees with CM that UTP set up branch in Lutong

MIRI: Anak-anak Lutong Group member, Adhwa Zhafri, supports the call by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem for Petronas to set up a branch of its Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) in Lutong here.

He said Lutong would be the appropriate place to set up the branch campus as it is the birthplace for oil and gas exploration, and the site of the first offshore drilling, a refinery and tank farms in the country.

“Lutong is the birth place for oil and gas exploration and production in Malaysia way back in 1910, therefore it is right for the federal government and Petronas to set up the branch campus there, for the interest of Sarawakians,” Adhwa told The Borneo Post yesterday.

The Chief Minister made the suggestion in his speech during the recent Malaysia Day celebration in Bintulu in the presence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Petronas chief executive officer Datuk Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin. Adhwa said presently UTP is located in Perak which is not an oil and gas state.

Furthermore, he said, Sarawak has the background and many qualified oil and gas engineers, technicians and specialists in various fields.

He further said Miri was once dubbed as Oil Town or ‘Bandar Minyak’. Another Anak-anak Lutong group member, Mohd Saruji Zaidin who used to work in an oil and gas company in Lutong, also agreed with the Chief Minister’s suggestion, saying Lutong had all the relevant history and technology related to onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration and production. He said the setting up of the branch campus in Lutong would give students and lecturers first-hand knowledge of oil and gas exploration, production and refining.

“I’m sad that even though we were brought up in the oil and gas environment all these years, there is no university relating to this field here,” Mohd Saruji said further.

He believed with the establishment of the UTP branch campus in Lutong, more Sarawakians could obtain qualifications in the O&G industry.

“Petronas must be bold enough to give back to Sarawak as the resources are from the state,” he reasoned.

Anak-anak Lutong Group is a WhatsApp group with members from Lutong and its surrounding areas comprising engineers, doctors and other professionals who were born in Lutong.

Currently, the group has over 400 members living in Miri, Lutong, other parts of Sarawak, Brunei, Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and even Singapore and Australia.

UTP is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petronas, the national oil and gas company.

The campus is built on a 400ha site at Seri Iskandar, Perak. UTP places strong emphasis on Research and Development as it strives to achieve the status of an internationally renowned research university.

In recent years, UTP is ranked in the top 200 in the 2014 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking by subject for Chemical Engineering.