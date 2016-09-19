Hundreds light up the city with lanterns

`Captain America’ in the thick of the action. Non-Chinese participants help make the lantern parade more meaningful. Children and parents pose for photographers before the start of the 1km lantern parade. Students want to have fun, too.

KUCHING: Areas around Sarawak Plaza Shopping Complex radiated a warm glow on Saturday night as several hundred people took to the streets with lanterns.

The event was organised by SUPP Pending Women wing, the party’s southern zone Women section and Sara Urusharta Sdn Bhd to celebrate the annual Mid-Autumn Festival.

The organisers came with 3,000 lanterns in tow for the folk who turned up, including students, teachers and parents.

A number of foreigners joined in the fun, too.

The 1km parade around the shopping complex was to start only at 8pm, but several overly eager individuals showed up an hour earlier.

Minister of Local Government Prof Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also SUPP president, was the guest-of-honour.