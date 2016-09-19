Kota Samarahan to have a municipal council come Nov 11

KUCHING: Samarahan District Council will be elevated to Samarahan Municipal Council this Nov 11.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem was expected to officiate at the event, said Prof Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Local Government.

He explained it was vital for Kota Samarahan to have a municipal council as the division was growing at a fast pace.

Kota Samarahan, Dr Sim opined, also possessed the necessary elements to be a smart city one day, especially with the presence of institutions of higher learning and high-end healthcare facilities.

“I foresee that Kota Samarahan will one day be a high income place and transformed into a smart city, teeming with high-income earners like doctors and lecturers,” he told reporters covering his walkabout at Kai Joo Lane Night Market on Saturday.

Once everything is in place, other form of facilities and services would be brought in, possibly including a light rail transit (LRT) system, he said.

He added it had been 20 years since a district council was elevated to a municipal council. That would be Padawan Municipal Council, which gained its new status on Aug 1, 1996.