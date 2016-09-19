Mah: Uphill for Gerakan to win with redelineation

JOHOR BAHRU: Gerakan is worried that their ‘hard work’ towards retaining and winning several seats in the coming general election will be disrupted by the redelineation of electoral boundaries proposed by the Election Commission.

Its president Datuk Mah Siew Keong said these include the parliamentary seats of Beruas (Now Ayer Tawar), Teluk Intan and Taiping.

“We have done simulations in several areas where we have worked hard and were confident of our winning chances. However, this may not be so if the redelineation is carried out.

“Thus, we (Gerakan) will hold a meeting (on the matter) next week. All heads of branches have been instructed to come out with a report and only after that we will make our presentation to the EC,” he told a press conference after opening Johor Gerakan’s annual convention here yesterday.

The EC has announced that it is conducting a review of electoral boundaries for parliamentary and state seats in the peninsula and Sabah.

In KLANG, MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the party was collecting and analysing inputs on the matter.

He said all division head would hold meetings by next week to provide feedback before tabling it to the commission.

“Seats that will have elecoral boundaries changed, whether state or parliamentary, must consist of voters of all races for racial harmony,” he told reporters after opening Kapar MCA’s annual convention.

All political parties in the country need to submit their feedback on the redelineation to the commission within a month, from last Thursday. — Bernama