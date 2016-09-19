Malaysian firms make strong pitch at Automechanika Frankfurt Fair

FRANKFURT: A large Malaysian contingent of 27 companies are making a strong pitch at the Automechanika trade fair of Frankfurt being held on September 13 to 17.

The Automechanika Frankfurt is the world’s leading trade fair for the automotive services industry and is held every two years.

According to the organiser Messe Frankfurt, some 4,820 exhibitors are at the show, showcasing various equipment, components, accessories and services.

Nearly a thousand exhibitors supply parts for commercial and freight vehicles.

Some of the segments covered at the show include original equipment, retail supply chain, and maintenance and repair of motor vehicles.

Mohm Chemical Sdn Bhd, headquartered in Johor Bahru, is showcasing its range of adhesives and sealants.

Jein Wei Chung, the company’s assistant export manager, whose company is participating for the third time at the show, said there have been business enquiries from Russia, India, Europe and Ireland.

“At this show in Frankfurt, we have good quality customers to follow up after their first meeting with us at the show.

“But our product line is used not only by the automotive industry but also by the construction sector,” Chung said.

Azlina Saadun, finance and administration manager of Kuala Lumpur-based Malaysian Consortium of Rubber Products Sdn Bhd (Malcorp), said her organisation, a consortium of 13 manufacturers of rubber products, is keen to promote exports of Malaysian rubber products.

“Our exports include automotive hoses, inner tubes for tyres and industrial rubber gloves.

“We are exhibiting in Frankfurt for the fifth time this year,” she said in an interview with Bernama at the Frankfurt fair.

Although the primary markets are North America, Panama, South Africa, Venezuela and Ecuador, Malcorp also exports to Vietnam, Australia, Sri Lanka and India, she noted.

“We are very much interested in entering the Indian market and are looking at various modalities for partnership with Indian companies,” she explained, pointing out that there have been substantial enquiries about automotive rubber hoses. — Bernama