Man found hanged in old residence at Mile 22

KUCHING: A man in his 40s was found dead at a vacant old residence at Mile 22 Kuching-Serian Road near here last Saturday evening.

The deceased’s family sensed his unusual behaviour prior to finding out about the ill-fated incident which was reported around 6pm.

Their attempts to locate the unmarried man led them to the residence where they found him hanged.

Paramedics who rushed to the scene confirmed that he was dead.

The authority has classified the case as sudden-death following an initial investigation which found no signs of struggle at the scene.

The deceased’s body has been sent to the mortuary of Sarawak General Hospital.

Meanwhile, city police are appealing to witnesses to come forward with information on a hit-and-run accident at Jalan Padungan on Sept 11.

A senior citizen, identified as Tan Than Hai, 71, is believed to have been hit by a black Toyota Land Cruiser.

The accident took place around 8am near Tiam Hock Hai coffee shop.

Anyone with information on the case is advised to contact traffic investigating officer Sergeant Zullfaqar Hashim at 019-858 3160.