Martial arts instill unity and discipline — Rep

KUCHING: Martial arts have greatly contributed to the state’s unity and harmonious lifestyle as it emphasises discipline and respect for others.

Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman said Sarawak deserves the boasting right for unity as seen from the good social cohesion among all the ethnic races.

“In Sarawak, we have more than 30 ethnic races that are able to stay united. This is mainly because we have high respect towards one another,” said Fazzrudin during the closing of the ‘2016 World Hall of Fame Award’ luncheon held at Kelab Golf Sarawak here yesterday.

He added that in Miri, a mosque and a church were built side-by-side and both holy places would share their parking compounds when the need arises.

“This is the highlight of what unity means for Sarawak,” said Fazzrudin, who represented the Minister of Works Datuk Fadillah Yusof.

On another note, he also congratulated the International Martial Arts Research Institute (MARI), Martial Arts Federation of Malaysia, Nanyang Wushu Federation of Sarawak and the People’s Cultural Arts Institute for the three-day event which hosted delegates from Malaysia and other countries.

He also said during the recent Sukma (Malaysia Games), the state’s gold medal tally were mostly contributed by martial arts such as Wushu and Silat.

Also speaking was MARI president Dato’ Sri Dr Song Swee Hee who said the main objective of the prestigious event is to give recognition and honours to dedicated martial artists who have shown outstanding contribution towards the development and promotion of martial arts.

“All these martial artists have dedicated their lives to promote and practise the art without any recognitions or awards. Therefore we feel that they deserve to be acknowledged for their hard work and efforts all these years,” said Song.

He also said as martial artists, they should be ‘open’ to changes and new ways to improve themselves.

“We must not only keep to ourselves and should share our knowledge with other people. In this way, we learn to be tolerant of the differences of other styles and find ways to improve our own surroundings,” he added.

Meanwhile, the hall of fame awards were given to the following: Grandmaster Dr Martin Sewer (Switzerland), Dr Shamsudeen Eusoof Caadir (Malaysia), Lee Kam Poh (USA), Shi Xingbo (China), Master Peter Gasser (Switzerland), Master Alexander Klug (Switzerland), Reyes Chang TY Roc (Malaysia), Dato Sri Chong Tze Min (Malaysia), Grandmaster Jocelyn Toy (Canada), Master Tiong Ching Chiong (Malaysia), Grandmaster Chang Chin Hao (Chinese-Taipei), Master Chi Chu Hsiung (Chinese-Taipei), and Ir Dr Leong Wai Yie (Malaysia).