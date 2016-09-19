Mischief-maker injured in fight near bank in Sarikei

SARIKEI: One of three machete-armed siblings who were causing mischief near a bank last Saturday night was attacked and overpowered by a man.

The 38-year-old sustained head and shoulder injuries after he was struck by the man who was armed with a sharp object in the 7.30pm incident.

It is believed the injured man’s brothers fled from the scene.

Sarikei police chief, DSP Mat Jusoh Muhammad said the man was warded at the Sarikei Hospital in stable condition.– Bernama