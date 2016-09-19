More brickbats for Zuraida over phantom voters claim

KOTA KINABALU: Another Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) leader has criticized PKR Wanita chief, Zuraida Kamarudin, for claiming that the additional 13 seats introduced in Sabah would allow many phantom voters to cast their votes in the next general election.

LDP president, Datuk Teo Chee Kang, when asked to comment on Zuraida’s claim, said that the allegation was a very serious matter.

“The first question we should ask (her) is what basis has she got to make such wild allegations. That is a very serious allegation, what basis has she got? She cannot just simply accuse and allege like that.

“I think the media should ask her to produce what are the reasons she said so. Has she got any evidence to prove what she said is correct,” said Teo, who was met after officiating at the LDP’s Hari Malaysia and Mooncake festival celebration here on Saturday night.

The Kota Belud member of parliament said that the delineation exercise is something that is carried out every eight years as stipulated in the Federal Constitution.

“This is not ‘selling Malaysia to foreigners’ as claimed by Zuraida. The increase of seats is done according to the needs of the people. It is done to ensure that the people get the best service from the government,” Abdul Rahman said.

So if there is a need to delineate the electoral boundary of a constituency which has a high number of voters, the government will do it, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department stressed. He pointed out that the delineation exercise was conducted throughout the country including opposition areas.

“Maybe Zuraida is of the opinion that the Constitution is fake,” he said, adding that there is a need for the delineation exercise.

“The problem with the opposition is that it is not a party that has the interest of all in its heart. To me if a party is well liked, efforts will be made to make sure people understand about the party, its policy, halatuju and manifesto,” he opined.

Abdul Rahman was commenting on Zuraida’s claim that that the additional 13 seats introduced in Sabah would allow many phantom voters to cast their votes at the next general election.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, Yahya Hussin, has also criticised Zuraida for making the allegation.

Yahya, who is also Sabah Umno secretary, said the allegation was baseless and the opposition party had no facts or evidence to back up their allegations of phantom voters.

“This is just a political accusation made by the opposition. If it is true, then show evidence and take it to the court,” he said.

Zuraida had said that by introducing new seats, Barisan Nasional was indirectly selling Malaysia to foreigners who would be “bringing their Malaysian identification cards” on polling day.

The new state seats are N.02 Bengkoka, N.06 Mangaris, N.08 Pintasan, N.13 Pantai Dalit, N.17 Darau, N.24 Tanjung Dumpil, N.27 Dambai, N.44 Tulid, N.47 Telupid, N.51 Sungai Manila, N.58 Lamag, N.61 Segama and N.70 Kukusan.

The 13 new seats would bring the total number of state seats in Sabah to 73.