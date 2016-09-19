New York bombs ‘both pressure cookers filled with shrapnel’

The bomb that injured 29 people in central New York on Saturday and another device found nearby were both shrapnel-filled pressure cookers, US media report, as law enforcement probe for potential terrorist links.

Twenty-nine people were injured when a bomb exploded in New York’s upmarket Chelsea neighbourhood on Saturday night, damaging buildings, shattering glass and sending shrapnel flying across the street.

A second bomb was uncovered by police four blocks away and defused safely, before being sent to the FBI in Virginia for forensic examination.

Both bombs were filled with shrapnel and made with pressure cookers, flip phones, Christmas lights and explosive compound, The New York Times reported late Sunday, citing law enforcement officials.

CNN reported that officials had obtained surveillance videos showing the same man near the site of the explosion and where the undetonated device was later found, according to “multiple” local and federal law enforcement sources.

Hours earlier, less than 100 miles (160 kilometers) south in New Jersey, a pipe bomb exploded in a trash can on the route of a charity run before the start of the race, causing no injuries but forcing its cancellation.

IS group claim Minnesota

And in the Midwest, a man who stabbed nine people at a mall while reportedly making “references to Allah” in central Minnesota was a “soldier of the Islamic State” militant group its news agency said on Sunday.

The alleged 22-year-old Somali-American assailant was shot dead by an off-duty police officer, and the incident is now being investigated by the FBI as a potential act of terrorism.

The Islamic State (IS) group has repeatedly called for attacks on countries in the US-led coalition bombing the extremist group in Syria and Iraq.

Authorities said there was no evidence that the attacks were coordinated but with all taking place in under 24 hours security fears were raised — already a major issue in the country’s deeply divisive presidential election battle between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

New York devices similar to Boston Marathon bomb

Investigators said the New York bombs were similar to the improvised explosive device used in the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

“The crudity of the devices in all three cases certainly doesn’t point to any group that’s been developing (improvised explosive devices) for years,” an official involved in the investigation, who requested anonymity, told Reuters news agency.

The official added that the crude nature of the devices and the apparent low level of planning had some investigators concerned that the blasts were just a test of New York’s security.

“That’s what worries us: Was this some kind of test run, not just of the devices, but also of the surveillance in New York and the response?” the official said.

“A bomb exploding in New York is obviously an act of terrorism, but it’s not linked to international terrorism,” Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday after touring the scene of the explosion in Chelsea.

“In other words, we find no ISIS connection, et cetera,” said Cuomo in reference to the Islamic State (IS) group. But he also stressed the lack of an international terror link was preliminary.

Obama arrives in New York

New York went on full alert, deploying nearly 1,000 extra state police and National Guardsmen to airports, bus terminals and subway stations as President Barack Obama arrived in the city ahead of Tuesday’s opening of the UN General Assembly.

“This should steel our resolve to protect our country and defeat ISIS and other terrorist groups,” said Hillary Clinton, using another acronym for the IS group.

The Democratic nominee, whose lead in the polls but has taken a dip, condemned what she called “apparent terrorist attacks.”

Trump, who described the blast in New York as a bombing more than 12 hours before officials or police, tweeted his “best wishes and condolences to all of the families and victims of the horrible bombing.”

‘Potential act of terrorism’

While all 29 people who were injured in the New York bombing have been released from the hospital, three of those hurt in Minnesota remain hospitalised, officials said.

“Was it a political motivation, a personal motivation? What was it?” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference. “We do not know,” he added, calling on residents to be vigilant.

Fifteen years after the September 11, 2001 attacks, officials stress that the United States is safer from terror plots that originate from overseas but more at risk from the lone-wolf attack perpetrated by individuals who may be inspired by the IS group or Al-Qaeda propaganda.

“In many of these cases we don’t know until two, three or four days later whether or not there is a terrorist link,” warned New York Congressman Peter King in a CBS television interview. – FRANCE24 with AFP, Reuters, AP