Poor family finally gets aid, thanks Borneo Post and SEB

KUCHING: A’mshah Seman, 49, from Santubong is thanking The Borneo Post and Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) for improving the life of his family.

The father of five, soon to be six, earns between RM15-30 a day from selling coconuts, bananas and wild vegetables by the roadside. His five-month pregnant wife is a housewife taking care of their children, with the youngest three years old, and the eldest daughter, 18, is handicapped.

Though his house area has an electric pole, it is not connected to his house for the past four years, forcing his children to study using candlelight at night. But after his plight was known by Hope Place Kuching which subsequently contacted The Borneo Post to highlight the problem, SEB immediately connected electricity to his house.

“After it was published in the newspaper, we finally got to celebrate Hari Raya comfortably after electricity was connected to our house. The second good news was that the government built a new wooden house and handed it over to us in July (under the PPRT housing scheme for the poor),” he said.

He has been living with his brother in a small wooden house for the past eight years and finally has a place to call his own.

However, he now faces a new challenge, water supply, as he depended on rain water collected using an old zinc roof sheet into a plastic container. The water collected is not very clean but there is no other choice. The water is used for cooking, drinking and washing.

“I hope that a kind member of the public will donate us a proper water tank so that we can have cleaner water for consumption,” he said.

Hope Place founder Kelvin Wan and two volunteers walked five minutes carrying heavy food supplies to deliver to the family as the house is not accessible by motor vehicles. They brought rice, cooking oil, Milo, salt , sugar, noodles, biscuit, water and milk powder.

Currently Hope Place is running short on L size adult diapers, XXL size children diapers, Ensure milk powder, Appeton milk powder and Nutren Diabetic milk powder. These milk powders are food for disabled and elderly. They also need 150 1kg Milo packets, 150 boxes of biscuits, 80 bottles of cooking oil and 150 boxes of instant noodles.

Hope Place carries out aid deliveries once every two months to over 150 families on its recipients list.

For more information, contact Hope Place at 013-567 2775 from 8.30am-12pm and 2pm-5pm Mondays to Fridays only. For direct bank-in, the account number is Maybank 5112-8900-1160 (Persatuan Kebajikan Harapan Kuching).