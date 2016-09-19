Riot wants Lan Berambeh 2016 to be the best

SERIAN: Human Resources Minister, Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem, wants to make the upcoming Lan Berambeh 2016 in Kuala Lumpur the best in the series so far.

Riot, who is the organising chairman of this year’s event, told the more than 1,000 people coming for the centenary dinner of St John Taee on Saturday that Lan Berambeh 2016 hoped to bring together 7,000 Sarawakians in West Malaysia to Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) on Oct 15.

Lan Berambeh is a gathering for Sarawakians studying, working and living in West Malaysia.

“I see Lan Berambeh 2016 as not just a Sarawak affair, but because I am the chairman, it is a Bidayuh affair as well,” Riot said, adding that last year’s event chairman was then Minister of Plantation and Commodities Industries Datuk Seri Douglas Uggah.

According to Riot, the Bidayuh features of Lan Berambeh 2016 will include diving queen Pandelela Rinong, the recent Olympic silver medallist, and Miss Malaysia World 2014 Dewi Liana Seriestha, who won Miss Talent subsidiary title in the Miss World 2014 final in London that year.

“Pandelela and Dewi Liana are among the few who have brought the Bidayuhs to the attention of the world.

“To all Bidayuhs who can make it to PWTC, please be there and be proud that we can actually compete among the best in the world,” he said.

His invitation, made in front of the diners at Kampung Taee, was considered proper because 20 performers of the Bidayuh traditional dances to be flown to PWTC will be from Taee.

The troupe, made up of dancers and musicians, gave an idea of what they were capable of on Saturday when they performed as Riot arrived for the centenary event.

Met on the sidelines of the dinner event, Pemanca Agim Katot said the performers had been practising a lot for the Oct 15 engagement.

“Yes, we can understand how the minister feels about the whole thing, so we want to make sure it will be a polished performance from our dancers,” he said.

According to Agim, the performers are actually excited about the Oct 15 event because it will be the first time they are flown out of the state to perform in front of a huge crowd.

“Locally, the Kampung Taee performers are easily the best. They have quite a reputation with their flawless movements and unique dance steps, I guess they just want to outdo themselves come Oct 15,” Agim said.

In his speech before more than 10,000 diners at last year’s Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak, Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud said: “We will have this gathering every year to instil the sense of belonging among

Sarawakians regardless of where they are (but) because they are anak Sarawak.”