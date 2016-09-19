Sadong Bridge open to public next month

KUCHING: The Batang Sadong Bridge in Sadong Jaya will be fully operational and open to public next month.

This was disclosed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Nancy Shukri who visited the site yesterday to inspect the final construction works on the bridge.

“At this moment, the bridge is 99.5 per cent completed and is due to open for traffic next month,” she said in a statement yesterday.

According to her, lamp posts have been installed along the 1.48km bridge.

“I am very satisfied with the construction progress of Batang Sadong Bridge as it will no doubt benefit the people particularly those who have been crossing the river using the ferry service.”

On whether there would be any official ceremony to mark the opening of the longest bridge to cross a river in the country, she told The Borneo Post that the ceremony will be done at a later date.

“We are planning to organise an opening ceremony for Batang Sadong Bridge later but for now, the public can start using the bridge next month,” she said.

Just last month, Nancy, who is also Batang Sadong MP, had revealed that the construction of Batang Sadong Bridge was progressing well, ahead of its schedule at 98.52 per cent.

With the completion of the RM211.3 million bridge, the journey from Kuching to Sibu will be shortened by two and a half hours from the eight-hour journey at present.

The Batang Sadong Bridge project was approved by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in 2011 during his visit to Batang Sadong constituency then and construction of the bridge started on July 5, 2012.